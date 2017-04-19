Local track season off and running

The high school track season is off to a strong start this spring, with some records broken in the process.

The Waterloo High School track team has broken four school records this season.

The girls 4×800 meter relay team of Jenna Schwartz, Libby Price, Ella King and Rachel Patterson set a new school record in the event with a time of 10:15.34 at last week’s Freeburg Invitational.

Schwartz has also broken school records in the 3,200 meter run with a time of 11:14 and in the 1,600 meter run with a time of 5:18.14.

On the boys side, Noah Hays has broken the school record in the 400 meter run with a time of 49.74 seconds, and has tied the school record in the 200 meter run at 22.94 seconds.

“So far, it has been a great season,” Waterloo head coach Larry Huffman said.

Other notable WHS tracksters include the boys 4×400 meter relay team of Samuel Rick, Noah Hays, Jackson McAlister and Dawson Holden.

Travis Thier also had a triple jump that would be state qualifying if it was at sectional at the end of the year with a jump of 42 feet, eight inches.

“Other notable contributions have come from…>>>

