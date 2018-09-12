Local soccer teams kicking strong

The Waterloo High School soccer team is continuing its Mississippi Valley Conference dominance with more recent wins.

The Bulldogs went undefeated in MVC play last season to win the conference title. With identical 3-1 victories over Jerseyville and Highland on Monday and Tuesday, Waterloo (7-4-2) is off to a 5-0 start in conference play so far in 2018.

Eli Gardner and Hayden Reese notched the goals for the ‘Dogs against Jerseyville, with the other score being an own goal by Jerseyville. Brady Marshall, Hayden Reese and Derek Young scored for Waterloo against Highland.

On Thursday, Waterloo posted a 4-0 win over Mascoutah. Marshall, a senior midfielder playing just his second game back from injury, netted a hat trick in the victory. Brennan Lacroix added the other goal.

Last Wednesday, the Bulldogs defeated Civic Memorial, 5-0, getting goals from Mason Springer, Eli Gardner, Dalton Blanchard, Devin Biffar and Alec Arterburn.

In a non-conference game last Tuesday, the Bulldogs tied Mater Dei, 0-0. Mater Dei goalkeeper Justin Fritch made 19 saves to keep Waterloo off the scoreboard.

Young leads Waterloo in scoring this season with seven goals and three assists. Gardner has two goals and 10 assists.

The Bulldogs battle Triad on Thursday.

Waterloo will host rival Columbia next Wednesday.

The Eagles were flying along at 10-0-1 on the season entering Tuesday’s rivalry showdown with Gibault at Oerter Park.

But the Hawks handed Columbia its first loss of the season with a 2-1 win. Karson Huels and Adam Swindle scored for the Hawks, who improved to 5-3-2.

On Monday, the Eagles defeated Highland, 5-0. Alex Barton contributed two goals and an assist. Karson Bridges, Micah Peters and Drew Shaffer scored the other goals.

On Friday, Columbia easily topped Wesclin by an 8-0 count. Riley Hubler scored three goals with two assists and Bridges added two goals.

On Thursday, Columbia posted a 13-0 win over Lebanon. Hubler, Bridges and Brad Meyer each recorded hat tricks. Shaffer added two goals. Bridges and Meyer each had two assists to add to their scoring totals.

Last Wednesday, the Eagles posted an impressive 4-0 win over Granite City. Barton led the way with two goals. Hubler and Cameron Eden added the others.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles won 5-0 over Breese Central. Hubler notched two more goals with Barton adding a goal and an assist.

Hubler leads Columbia in scoring with 20 goals and six assists, followed Bridges at 10 goals and seven assists.

The Eagles will play at Salem this coming Tuesday before next Wednesday’s showdown at Waterloo.

Gibault split two recent matches prior to the win over Columbia.

Last Tuesday, the Hawks tied Saint Louis University High in a 1-1 contest. Logan Doerr scored the goal for Gibault. Connor Olson made nine saves in net.

Last Wednesday, Gibault lost 8-2 to Edwardsville. Doerr and Cam Kincheloe scored the goals for the Hawks.

Karson Huels leads Gibault in scoring with five goals and two assists; Doerr has four goals and an assist.

Gibault hosts Freeburg on Thursday and plays at Mater Dei on Sept. 18.