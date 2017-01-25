Local service dog trainer is rare breed

As the founder of Service Dog Academy, Mary McNeight, 39, brings nearly 10 years of experience in medical alert service dog training to Monroe County.

McNeight, who recently moved to Waterloo from Seattle, performs medical alert training with dogs whose owners suffer from diabetes, chronic migraines, seizures or narcolepsy.

Her journey began in 2005, when she discovered she would need to train her dog to help her with her anxiety and major depression.

“There’s just a big dog culture (in Seattle), and no one would help me train my own dog,” she told the Republic-Times.

Several years later, McNeight began offering a program to train people’s dogs to become medical alert service dogs. She uses only methods approved by the American Humane Association, which promotes the welfare of animals.

“You want to make sure they’re happy throughout their training because otherwise they’re just going to be scared of you,” she said.

“We want them to love their jobs, and the way we do that is with rewards,” she added, explaining that rewards include treats and words of praise…>>>

