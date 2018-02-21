Local reaction to Florida high school shooting

For the thousands of people in the southern Florida community affected by a tragic high school shooting, Valentine’s Day will forever mark the worst day of their lives.

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz allegedly walked into the school in Parkland, Fla., last Wednesday and opened fire with an AR-15 rifle, killing 17 people and injuring at least a dozen more.

Police said he hid additional magazines in his vest and backpack. Following the incident, Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of murder.

Cruz had previously been expelled for disciplinary reasons from the school where he was described as a social pariah. After the death of his mother, he had been adopted by a friend’s family.

Details about the shooter have since emerged, showing a pattern of warning signs and troubling behavior. The FBI received a tip before the incident about a YouTube comment from a “Nikolas Cruz” saying “I’m going to be a professional school shooter.”

However, follow-up was minimal as the FBI states it did not receive any other indicators as to the individual’s identity. It is said Cruz may have been identified as a potential threat at the school and was not allowed to have a backpack on the premises as a student.

Cruz was diagnosed with autism, depression and ADHD. According to reports, the AR-15 he used to shoot up the school was purchased legally. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. said it had received several calls over the years about Cruz…>>>

Read the rest of the story in the Feb. 21 issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.