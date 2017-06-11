Local man dies in Millstadt crash

By Corey Saathoff on June 11, 2017 at 3:09 pm

A rural New Athens man died following an early Saturday morning crash in Millstadt. Frank Gregson, 62, was driving his pickup truck south on Route 163 into Millstadt shortly after 12:30 a.m., when the truck clipped a telephone pole and crashed into a residence in the 200 block of N. Jefferson Street, police said. The home was unoccupied at the time of the crash. Gregson was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville, where he was later pronounced deceased.

Gregson was a member of Hecker Sportsman Club, worked as a union carpenter, and was formerly employed at D&A Builders for more than 30 years, according to his obituary.

Visitation is set for 3 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8 to 9:15 a.m. Tuesday at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral Mass will take place 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Augustine of Canterbury Church in Hecker.