Local hockey teams heating up the ice

Columbia’s Kyle Budde takes a shot during a recent game. For more photos of recent hockey action, click here.

The Freeburg-Waterloo Raging Bulldogs and Columbia Ice Eagles are both off to hot starts in early MVCHA hockey action. 

In fact, neither team has lost a game yet this season.

The Raging Bulldogs are 5-0-1 on the season following a 1-1 tie last Tuesday against Collinsville and a 4-3 victory over defending league champion O’Fallon on Thursday.

O’Fallon edged the Raging Bulldogs in three games last season to take the MVCHA crown.

Logan Crowl scored the team’s only goal in the contest against Collinsville. Cole Davis stopped 29 of 30 shots in net to secure the tie.

Jack Lugge, Paul Malacarne, Nick Mumford and Nathan Metz each scored goals in the win over O’Fallon.

Raging Bulldogs goalie Cole Davis.

The Raging Bulldogs tangled with Triad on Tuesday and…>>>

