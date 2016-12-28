 Local hockey teams fighting to the finish - Republic-Times | News

Local hockey teams fighting to the finish

By on December 28, 2016 at 1:43 pm
Pictured, Columbia's Garrett Poole slaps the puck out of the net during a recent rivalry showdown with Freeburg-Waterloo, which the Ice Eagles won. For more photos from the game, visit online at www.republictimes.net/photo-store. (Greg Stanek photo)

Pictured, Columbia’s Garrett Poole slaps the puck out of the net during a recent rivalry showdown with Freeburg-Waterloo, which the Ice Eagles won. For more photos from the game, visit online at www.republictimes.net/photo-store.
(Greg Stanek photo)

The playoff positioning continues in the Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association, with both Freeburg-Waterloo and Columbia near the top of the overall standings.

The Raging Bulldogs are 10-3-1 on the season after splitting two recent games.

On Dec. 20, Freeburg-Waterloo dropped a 4-3 contest to a tough Bethalto squad. Freeburg-Waterloo was down 3-0 after one period and just couldn’t recover.

Scoring goals for the Raging Bulldogs were Dylan Gauch, Scott Nanney and Adam Phelps.

On Monday night, Freeburg-Waterloo got back in the win column with a 12-0 blasting of East Alton-Wood River.

Paul Malacarne and Parker McDonald scored two goals each to lead the way for the Raging Bulldogs, who only allowed two shots on goal for the entire game…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the December 28 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.


Print pagePDF pageEmail page

Andrea F.D. Saathoff

Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer. email: andrea@republictimes.net