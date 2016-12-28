Local hockey teams fighting to the finish

The playoff positioning continues in the Mississippi Valley Conference Hockey Association, with both Freeburg-Waterloo and Columbia near the top of the overall standings.

The Raging Bulldogs are 10-3-1 on the season after splitting two recent games.

On Dec. 20, Freeburg-Waterloo dropped a 4-3 contest to a tough Bethalto squad. Freeburg-Waterloo was down 3-0 after one period and just couldn’t recover.

Scoring goals for the Raging Bulldogs were Dylan Gauch, Scott Nanney and Adam Phelps.

On Monday night, Freeburg-Waterloo got back in the win column with a 12-0 blasting of East Alton-Wood River.

Paul Malacarne and Parker McDonald scored two goals each to lead the way for the Raging Bulldogs, who only allowed two shots on goal for the entire game…>>>

