 Local guitarist dies in home accident

Local guitarist dies in home accident

By on April 16, 2018 at 10:30 am

Stephen Jaycox

A local man known for playing guitar in rock bands such as Dazed n Confused STL died in an accident inside his home over the weekend.

Stephen A. Jaycox, 32, of Fults, was pronounced dead at 6:35 p.m. Friday, April 13, according to a press release from Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill.

The coroner was requested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department to respond to a residence in the 3400 block of Altes Road in Fults for a deceased male.

“The investigation conducted at the scene shows Mr. Jaycox had fallen down a set of stairs leading to the basement,” Hill stated in the press release.

An official cause of death is pending toxicology results, Hill said.

A visitation for Jaycox will be 3-8 p.m. Friday, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo. To read the full obituary, click here.

“Spirits high. Head up. I believe that’s what Stephen would want us to say to you all,” the band Dazed n Confused STL posted Saturday morning on its Facebook page.

The band will perform during a special “Jaycox Celebration of Life Party” set for Friday, May 11 at Tiny’s Pub & Grill in Columbia. There will be a suggested donation cover charge of $10 to assist with funeral costs for their former bandmate.


