Local golfers advance to sectionals

Two Waterloo courses were hopping Tuesday with high school regional boys golf action.

The Class 2A regional took place at Annbriar Golf Course with Waterloo and Columbia competing among a tough field. The Class 1A regional was played at Acorns Golf Links with Gibault, Valmeyer and Red Bud among those competing.

When all of holes were completed, two local teams and several individuals qualified for the next postseason round.

Waterloo finished just two strokes behind regional champion Mater Dei, placing second to advance as a team to the Carbondale sectional at Hickory Ridge on Oct. 8. The Bulldogs shot a 325, led by Kole Kaltenbronn’s six-over-par 78 with Brad Hausmann and Sam Kreinberg each shooting 82.

Only the top three teams advance, so Columbia just missed the cut in fourth place. The Eagles did advance five individuals to the sectional, however: Jeremy Obregon (79), Joe Heuman (85), Nathan Bostick (86), Spencer Tate (86) and Justin Budde (86).

Gibault placed second in its regional, 15 strokes behind regional champion Nashville. The Hawks advance as a team to the Effingham sectional at Effingham Country Club on Oct. 8. Leading the way for Gibault at the regional was Lucas Herrmann with a five-over-par 77, followed by Jack Range with an 81.

Valmeyer’s Carson Sensel continued his successful season by advancing to sectional as an individual. He shot a 79, which was good for seventh overall in the regional.