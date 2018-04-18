Local Clydesdale first to be sold at Mecum auction

His four white legs, beautiful black mane and tail, and bright bay color put him “right up there, quality-wise” with some of the record-breaking Clydesdales Jim Poole of JFP Equine Inc. in Waterloo has auctioned in the past.

With a white blaze on his face, he weighs a little more than a ton and is best described as “challenging” and “mischievous.” On April 7, local Clydesdale WaterLou — a 4-year-old best-of-breed Clydesdale gelding — made history as the first of his kind to be sold at a Mecum Auctions event.

“It went really well. I’m confident they’re going to continue this trend in the future,” Poole said.

Mecum Auctions’ Gone Farmin’ Spring Classic typically includes the sale of tractors and collector cars but also featured WaterLou at this year’s event in Davenport, Iowa. Poole said one of his friends with connections to Mecum Auctions made the arrangements.

“They were talking about Clydesdales and my friend mentioned JFP Equine. I thought it would be fun,” he said.

After starting JFP Equine in 2011 — in which he sells Clydesdales and offers consultation to those interested in investing in the Clydesdale industry — Poole made a record-breaking $60,000 sale in 2014. He tied that record in 2016…>>>

