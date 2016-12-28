Local bowlers strike it big in Kegler tourney

High school bowling teams from Columbia, Waterloo and Dupo were among those competing in the Kegler Challenge bowling tournament held recently at West Park Bowl in Columbia.

Other teams in the field were Salem, Lebanon, Mt. Vernon, Mater Dei and Althoff.

On the girls’ side, Waterloo beat Columbia in the semifinals, leaving Columbia in third place.

Waterloo advanced to the championship match but lost to Salem.

On the boys’ side, Columbia led the whole day but came up short in the championship match, allowing Salem to also take home the championship and sweep the tournament.

Leading the All-Kegler Girls Teams was Dupo’s Courtney Argus, who posted the high average for the second year in a row at 225.

Also making the All-Kegler Team for the second year in a row was Makensy Umscheid of Waterloo, who averaged 218.

A newcomer to this year’s All-Kegler Team was…>>>

