Liza | Pet of the Week

Liza can be picky about her canine friends, but she loves every person she meets. She is a happy 2-year-old Australian shepherd girl who is housebroken and would do best with older, responsible children.

Liza will need experienced dog owners since she will require proper and consistent training. She would do best in a home without other animals.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.