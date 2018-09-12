Linda M. Rippelmeyer | Obituary

Linda M. Rippelmeyer (nee Schilling), 67, of Waterloo, died Sept. 11, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born May 22, 1951, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Jerome J. and Elizabeth Schilling (nee Shields).

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church and part owner of Superior Express Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband David A. Rippelmeyer; children Laurie (Michael) Conrad and Brett (Lindsay) Rippelmeyer; grandchildren Sophie and Morgan Conrad and Luke and Carter Rippelmeyer; brother Ronald (Geraldine) Schilling; sisters Judy (Terry) Schreder and Geralyn (Bruce) Kaestner; and mother-in-law Vernell Rippelmeyer; along with aunts, uncles, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Donald Schilling (in infancy) and James “Jim” Schilling, and father-in-law Melvin Rippelmeyer.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Sept. 14, and 8-9:15 a.m. Sept. 15, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Sept. 15, at Immaculate Conception Church, Columbia, Msgr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activity Center.