Linda Buhr | Obituary

Linda Buhr (nee Shock), 60, of Evansville, died Aug. 6, 2018, in St. Louis.

She was born Sept. 11, 1957, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late William Shock and Carolyn Cummings.

She is survived by her husband, Russell Buhr; children Anthony (Cherie) Walthes and Victoria Walthes; step-children Chris (Susan) Buhrand Jerry Buhr; grandchildren Aiden and Payton; step-grandchildren Jordan, Madison and Braden; sisters Debbie (Tim) Green and Laura (Gerald) Miller; stepfather Richard Cummings; step-siblings Jim Cummings, Mike (Donna) Cummings, Lori (Steve) Coleman, Sue (Scott) Karfs and Beth (Dan) Hopkins.

Linda was preceded in death by her father, mother and brother William Shock.

At Linda’s request there will be no services.

