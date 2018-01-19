Lil Bit | Pet of the Week

Lil Bit loves to play outside and then come in and cuddle under her blanket and hide.

She prefers a home with no other dogs or cats, and only older children. Lil Bit has a cataract in one eye but that doesn’t stop her.

Lil Bit is an eight-year-old miniature pinscher.

Visit Lil Bit today at Helping Strays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., or call 618-939-7389 for more information.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.