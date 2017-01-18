Lights to keep downtown Waterloo glowing

Positive feedback on the strands of Christmas lights over the streets around the courthouse has prompted the Waterloo City Council to illuminate downtown year-round.

The council on Monday night approved the purchase of white lights for downtown Waterloo at a cost not to exceed $30,000. This will be paid for out of the city’s Video Gaming Downtown Beautification Fund.

In 2015, the council approved the purchase of multi-colored LED Christmas light strands out of the same fund to be displayed over Main Street in an effort to give an “old-time look” to downtown, Waterloo Mayor Tom Smith said then.

That effort was met with glowing reviews, so the city extended the lights a few extra blocks north on Main Street and east and west on Mill Street this Christmas season.

Last year, alderman Russ Thomas mentioned the idea of having white lights similar to the Christmas lights displayed year-round.

The city plans to display the white lights in the same areas as the Christmas lights, but with strands placed on every other light post. The city also hopes to place these lights on Third Street at the southern end of the courthouse…>>>

