LifechurchX has space to call home

Since the Waterloo church’s rebranding in 2016, LifechurchX’s reputation has been marketed on the concept that it uses unconventional methods to serve the community.

Cleaning gutters in the dead of winter. Extreme leaf raking that last year included bagging nearly 10,000 pounds of leaves. A candlelight Christmas eve service at the courthouse bandstand on a cold December night.

The more than 120 members of the congregation, under pastor Matt Heck’s leadership, never cease to amaze when it comes to bringing that “X” factor. But there is one aspect that LifechurchX holds in common with other churches — it needs a place to call home.

Now the group has just that after Real Life United Methodist Church at 400 Park Street recently vacated the building.

“It gives us a sense of stability,” Heck said of purchasing the building. “The church is now firmly established in the community and people can see our viability for growth in the future…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the June 28 issue of the Republic-Times.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.