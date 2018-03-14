Libby Coralynnn Rau | Birth
Libby Coralynnn Rau
Michael and Megan Rau of Nashville, Tenn., announce the birth of their daughter, Libby Coralynnn Rau.
She was born Feb. 13, 2018, at St. Thomas Hospital, Nashville, Tenn. She weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces.
She was welcomed home by her big brother, Campbell, 2.
Her maternal grandparents are Phil and Becky Neel of Columbia, Mo.
Paternal grandparents are Gary and Janis Rau of Waterloo.
