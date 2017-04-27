Lewis E. Buettner | Obituary

Lewis Edwin Buettner, 84, of New Athens, died Tuesday, April 25, 2017, at his home.

He was born on March 14, 1933, in Fults.

Mr. Buettner owned and operated a TV and Appliance Repair and Sales store in New Athens for many years. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran. He was a member of St. John United Church of Christ. He was a member of American Legion Post 581 in Columbia. Lewis was an avid collector of vintage toy cars and enjoyed showing them.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Clara, nee Hursey, Buettner, Sr. His loving wife, Ethelmae Buettner (nee Gummersheimer ), whom he married on Nov. 15, 1953 at St. Paul Evangelical and Reformed Church in Waterloo; one son, Bryan Buettner; four brothers, Clarence Buettner, Charles Buettner, Alfred Buettner and John Buettner Jr.; and one sister, Eleanor Bettis.

He is survived by sons Mike (Dawn) Buettner of Batesville, Ind., and Mark (Laura) Buettner of Newburgh, Ind.; daughter Beth Buettner of New Athens; two grandchildren, Sheri Buettner and Austin Buettner; and a brother, Floyd (Shirley) Buettner of Hudsonville, Mich.

Memorials may be made to the New Athens Ambulance Service or Columbia American Legion Post 581.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com

Visitation is at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens, on Friday, April 28, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29, from 9 to 10 a.m.

Funeral services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens on Saturday, April 29, at 10 a.m., Rev. Dr. Robert Koch officiating.

Burial will be at Mount Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in New Athens is in charge of arrangements.