Lesko-Hogrefe | Engagement
By Andrea F.D. Saathoff
on January 25, 2017 at 5:05 pm
Maria Lesko and Corey Hogrefe
Maria Lesko and Corey Hogrefe of St. Louis have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.
The bride-to-be is the daughter of Alan and Julie Lesko of Columbia. She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Maryville University. She is employed as an interior designer.
The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mark and Souad Hogrefe of Chester. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Maryville University. He is employed as an interactive designer.
The couple are planning a Sept. 30, 2017, wedding.
Andrea F.D. Saathoff
Andrea is a graduate of Gibault High School and the University of Missouri School of Journalism, the University of Missouri Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville College of Education. She lives in Columbia with her husband and their twin toddler sons. When she isn't cheering on St. Louis Cardinals baseball or riding the emotional roller coaster of Mizzou Tigers football, she enjoys attending and participating in the many family events the county has to offer.
email: andrea@republictimes.net