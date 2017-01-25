Lesko-Hogrefe | Engagement

Maria Lesko and Corey Hogrefe of St. Louis have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Alan and Julie Lesko of Columbia. She is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Maryville University. She is employed as an interior designer.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Mark and Souad Hogrefe of Chester. He is a graduate of Gibault Catholic High School and Maryville University. He is employed as an interactive designer.

The couple are planning a Sept. 30, 2017, wedding.