Lerch continuing to serve in retirement

Kelly Lerch faced heavy emotions when retiring last week from a role that challenged her generosity, humbled her before students and taught her so much about the community, likening it to leaving behind a piece of her identity.

“My identity for the past 20 years has been as the (Waterloo school district Wellness Coordinator),” she expressed in an email to the Republic-Times. “There have been so many happy times and celebrations, but also so many (that were) difficult and heartbreaking … I will greatly miss working with (everyone).”

A recent Facebook post — which included a photo of a dry erase board in her office with different messages from students — further showed her reluctance to retire.

“I (heart) you,” one of the messages read.

“Hi Kelly! Hope you have a great day!” read another.

“I am weird. I am cleaning my office to retire and these messages have been on my little white board for several years,” the post reads. “I never wiped them off and it has been my favorite piece of art.”

As evidenced by her dry erase board, Lerch developed a strong connection to students through the years. That connection stems from such activities as implementing the organization Students Helping Out Waterloo…>>>

Read the rest of this story in the May 24 issue of the Republic-Times. If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.