Leonard V. “Lonnie” Keim | Obituary

Leonard V. “Lonnie” Keim, 70, of Waterloo, died Oct. 22, 2018, in St. Louis.

He was born Aug. 14, 1948, in Red Bud, son of the late Victor H. and Irene M. Keim (nee Nagel).

He was a former part owner of Keim Trucking in Waterloo.

He is survived by his children Jenni (Kevin) Reeves and Michelle Keim; grandchildren Kylie Keim Voss, Kiara Reeves and Cheyenne Reeves; sister Sharon (Gerald) Toennies; aunts and uncles; niece Barb Toennies; nephews Mark Toennies and Randy (Julie) Toennies; good friend Jim Tibbetts; nephew Eric Hankammer; nieces Jessica (Garrett) Leach and Erica Lundak; former brother-in-law Father Mike Coleman; former sisters-in-law Marcia Philips, Janna (Frank) Lundak, Margaret (Bob) Starke, sister Sherri Coleman and Sue (Dennis) Kane; cousins; and pets Sandy and Munchkin.

Lonnie is preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 25, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 26, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Oct. 26, at the funeral home, Father Mike Coleman officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Helping Strays.