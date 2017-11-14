 Lena Alice Woodcock | Obituary - Republic-Times | News

By on November 14, 2017 at 7:39 pm

Lena Alice  Woodcock (nee Fox), 103, of Waterloo, died Nov. 9, 2017, in Waterloo.

She was born July 25, 1914, in Bloomfield, Pa., daughter of the late Henry and Isabelle Fox (nee Brown).

She is a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo and the Women’s Christian Ministry of Immanuel.

She is survived by her children Charles (Lucy) Woodcock Sr., Gerald (Carol) Woodcock, and Marilyn (Robert) Collette; nine grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren.

Lena was preceded in death by her husband Oliver Woodcock Jr., parents, two grandchildren, and numerous sisters, brothers, sisters- and brother-in-laws, cousins and many friends.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Nov. 17, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo, and 10:30-11 a.m. Nov. 18, at  Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 18, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waterloo, Pastor Merritt Demski and Pastor Tony Troup officiating.

Interment will follow at Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriner’s Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.


