Lee H. Mentel | Obituarty

Lee H. Mentel, 83, of Red Bud, died Oct. 15, 2017, in Red Bud.

He was born Sept. 3, 1934, in Chicago, son of the late Lee J. and Magdalene K. “Helene” Mentel (nee Schaff).

Lee is a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Red Bud. He is a U.S. Army veteran, and retired machinist from Ameren.

He is survived by his wife, Alice E. Mentel (nee Weidemann); daughters Laura A. (Charles) Miller, Susan E. (James) Prader, Patricia L. (James) Wittenauer, and Teresa M. (Jarrod) Fahey; grandchildren Abby Kohnz, Justine Hennrich, Davin Kohnz, Kyle Prader, Jordan Fahey, Claire Wittenauer, Mitchell Kohnz, Lauren Prader, and Lee Wittenauer; great-grandchildren Belle Hennrich, Ellie Fahey, and Crosby Hennrich; and sister Patricia A. Buncher; along with sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law Alvin and Esther Weidemann (nee Berthold); son Stephen Lee Mentel; and brother-in-law Roy Buncher.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Oct. 18, and 9-10 a.m. Oct. 19, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Oct. 19, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud, Msgr. Dennis Schaefer officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to the Leukemia Society, American Cancer Society or St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Red Bud.