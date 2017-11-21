Leah and Jack | Pets of the Week

Leah and Jack are brother and sister and this bonded pair will be adopted together. They are great little dogs who would love to sit on your lap and receive lots of affection.

They both love kids, taking walks, and know how to sit and speak.

Jack is playful but not as confident as Leah, but with his sister by his side he adjusts well to any situation.

These two cuties sleep together, eat together, and must be adopted together.

Leah and Jack are 10-year-old rat terriers and only weigh about 12 pounds. They are currently living in a foster home.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.