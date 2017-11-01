Lawsuit involving priest dismissed

A lawsuit alleging sexual misconduct by a Ss. Peter & Paul Parish priest was dismissed with prejudice in St. Clair County Court, according to recent court documents.

St. Clair County Judge Andrew Gleeson wrote in his Sept. 19 court order that the Diocese of Belleville’s Aug. 17 renewed motion to dismiss Laura Merleau-McGrady’s lawsuit was granted.

The lawsuit alleges that Fr. Osang Idagbo, who serves as pastor of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, sexually abused McGrady for a period of 18 months.

“Subsequently, it was brought to the court’s attention that (McGrady) had asserted a Rule 137 motion for sanctions against (the Diocese) in her brief opposing (the Diocese’s) renewed motion to dismiss,” the court order reads.

“To eliminate any doubt regarding the finality of the court’s prior order of dismissal, the court hereby expressly denies (McGrady’s) motion for sanctions.

“The court reaffirms that (McGrady’s) second amended complaint is dismissed with prejudice. With the entry of this order and final judgement, all claims and issues in this case have now been fully and finally resolved…>>>

