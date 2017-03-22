Lawrence “Doc” Lee Hutson | Obituary

Lawrence “Doc” Lee Hutson, 100, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia, died Monday, March 20, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

He was born Nov. 3, 1916, in Sligo, Mo., son of the late James and Viola Hutson (nee Eggers).

Mr. Hutson retired as a vice president with New England Lead Burning Co. in St. Louis, and later became a consultant for Larry Goad & Company Inc.

He was a longtime member of Bethel United Church of Christ in Cahokia, before transferring to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.

Doc’s first priority was always his family, and spending time with his daughter, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren was his great love and his passion.

In his spare time, Doc enjoyed participating in various area cars shows, proudly displaying his 1931 Model A Ford and several VW bugs. Doc was a member of the Metro East Volkswagen Club, an avid fan of wrestling and the St. Louis Cardinals.

Surviving are his daughter, JoAnne Odem of Columbia; grandchildren Larry (Brenda) Pennock of Waterloo, Sherry (Dana) Montgomery, Debbie Killy, and Diane (James) Nichols, all of Columbia, and Angie (Jim) Palmier of Smithton; 13 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren. He will also be sadly missed by several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Myrtle Hutson (nee Bade); and eight siblings.

Friends may visit from 4-8 p.m. March 24, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. March 25, at the funeral home, Pastor Bob Goddard officiating.

Interment will follow at in Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Columbia.