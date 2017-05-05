Lauren O. Kloth | Obituary

Lauren O. Kloth, 89, of Columbia, formerly of Cahokia,died May 2, 2017, at St. Anthony’s Medical Center, St. Louis.

He was born Sept. 18, 1927, in Sparta, son of the late Otto and Violet Kloth (nee Schultz).

He was married to Beulah M. Kloth (nee Schaeffer); she preceded him in death.

Mr. Kloth was retired from McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War.

He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Columbia; the International Association of Machinist Local 837 of St. Louis; and American Legion Post 581 of Columbia. He also was a volunteer information desk worker at the Monroe County Courthouse.

Surviving are his son, Larry (Joanne) Kloth of Whiting, Ind.; sister, Maybell (Ronald) Lesson of Mount Morris; and three grandchildren, Alex (Afton), Nick, and Dejan Kloth. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and three brothers, Kenneth, George and Ronald Kloth.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. May 5, at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. May 6, at the funeral home, Pastor Allynn Walker officiating.

Interment will follow at Valhalla Gardens of Memory, Belleville.

Memorials may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed online at braunfh.com.