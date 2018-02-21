Larry Francis Laurent | Obituary

Larry Francis Laurent, 79, of Waterloo, died Feb. 20, 2018, at his residence in Waterloo.

He was born Dec. 24, 1938, in Prairie du Rocher, son of the late Elmer and Pearl A. Laurent(nee Weigard).

Larry enjoyed gardening and traveling. He had many wonderful memories spent camping and with the Moonshine Campers Club. He loved his pets Bo, Lucy and Buster, all of whom brought Larry solace in his later years.

Larry was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Parish, Knights of Columbus in Columbia, St. Louis Silent Club, St. Louis Silent Club Deaf Hall of Fame for Basketball and St. Louis Catholic Deaf Society.

Larry gifted his children with the love of the outdoors and a strong work ethic.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lola Laurent (nee Almand); his five daughters, Lela Laurent (Scott Topp), Linda Laurent, Loretta Laurent, Lois Gyore (Kevin), and Lisa Schaefer; as well as three grandchildren, Jacob Gyore, Katy Gyore and Fritz Schaefer; his brother, Stan (Dorothy) Laurent; sisters, Leola Robert and Pauline Laurent; and his sister-in-law, Myrtle Laurent.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Marvin Laurent; and son-in-law J.R. Schaefer.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Feb. 23, at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Waterloo.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at the church, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery, Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or in the form of Masses.