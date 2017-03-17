Lani | Pet of the Week

Lani is a four-year-old border collie mix. She is a sweet girl who loves people and gets along with all humans she meets.

Lani is dog selective when it comes to her ability to socialize with other dogs, meaning her owner will need to be aware of other dogs when walking and know that Lani will not be a candidate for a dog park, etc.

She absolutely can live in a home with other dogs, it just needs to be a dog she likes. With a dog-savvy owner, Lani will be a joy to live with.

Her ideal home would be one where her person or people would not be away for extended hours as she is so much more relaxed when around people. And although Lani is fine around children, she needs adults only to supervise her when outside or on walks.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.