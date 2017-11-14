Lane restriction at Columbia’s Route 3 and Admiral Weinel

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane restrictions along southbound Route 3 at its intersection with Admiral Weinel Boulevard in Columbia, at its intersection with Bottom Avenue near Walgreens and Sonic. Admiral Weinel will be closed from Route 3 to 100 feet south of Admiral Trost Road from Nov. 15 to Dec. 30.

These restrictions are required as workers reconst Admiral Weinel Boulevard. The work is being completed by Bruce Concrete Construction.

Traffic control devices will assist motorists during these restrictions. IDOT asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone.

Additional information is also available at IDOT’s Area Traveler Information Page at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/IDOTDistrict8.