Lakers starting to turn the corner

Following a slow start, the Valmeyer Lakers appear to have put all of the right pieces together during a five-game winning streak.

Valmeyer is 5-10 overall and 3-9 in Mon-Clair League play entering a crucial four-game weekend.

On Sunday, the Lakers swept a doubleheader over Edwardsville, winning 12-5 and 5-4. Matt Ottsen and Austin Beccue picked up victories on the mound for Valmeyer.

“We finally got our pitching situation straightened out a bit,” longtime Lakers manager Dennis “Boog” Pieper said. “As long as we keep our pitching healthy, we should be fine.”

Beccue moved to 2-0 on the summer with a complete game performance in game two, allowing just one earned run.

The Lakers have two outfielders who just finished outstanding spring seasons in college in Wes Degener and Cameron Touchette. Degener starred at NCAA Division II College World Series participant Lindenwood University-St. Charles. Touchette hit lights out at John A. Logan College, earning All-American honors…>>>

