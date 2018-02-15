Lafore charged with murder

A Waterloo man already facing involuntary manslaughter charges in connection with the Jan. 6 stabbing death of a man near Red Bud is now also being charged with murder.

On Thursday, Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker announced that Kodi A. Lafore, 22, of Waterloo, is being charged with second degree murder in the case.

Court information alleges that LaFore “stabbed Adam J. Sesto in the upper body with such force knowing such act created a strong probability of great bodily harm to Sesto, thereby causing the death of Sesto, when at the time of the killing, Lafore believed the circumstances of his actions were justified by the affirmative defense of self-defense, but his belief was unreasonable.”

In light of the heightened charge, Walker also filed a motion to increase Lafore’s bail in the case. LaFore was arrested in Waterloo on Jan. 7 and posted bond (10 percent of $5,000) on the involuntary manslaughter charge to be released from the Randolph County Jail in Chester on Jan. 10.

“The state is of the opinion an increase of bond is appropriate given the severity of the new allegation,” Thursday’s filing states.

Judge Dennis Doyle from Monroe County was assigned last week to preside over the case.

According to Randolph County police reports, an incident took place near the intersection of Huntfield Road and Blackjack Road outside of Red Bud the evening of Jan. 6, during which the 36-year-old Sesto was fatally stabbed.

Lafore has hired attorney Justin Kuehn to represent him in this case.