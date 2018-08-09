Lafore attorney withdraws from case

A brief case management hearing took place Aug. 1 at the Randolph County Courthouse in Chester for a Waterloo man accused of second degree murder.

Kodi Lafore, 23, of Waterloo, was charged earlier this year with both involuntary manslaughter and second degree murder following an incident that took place Jan. 6 in rural Red Bud, where Adam Sesto, 36, of Red Bud received a fatal stab wound.

Randolph County State’s Attorney Jeremy Walker told the North County News that Lafore did not accept a proposed plea offer in this case prior to last week’s hearing.

Lafore’s defense attorney, Justin Kuehn, also filed a motion to withdraw from the case…>>>

Read the rest of this article in the August 8, 2018, issue of the Republic-Times newspaper.

If you don’t already receive the paper, you can subscribe by calling 939-3814 or clicking here, or pick up a copy at any of these locations.