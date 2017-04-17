Kyle Thomas Berger | Obituary

Kyle Thomas Berger, 27, ofWildwood, Mo., died unexpectedly April 12, 2017.

He was born Feb. 9, 1990, in Belleville, son of Raymond and Sheryl Berger (nee Goodnick).

Kyle loved skate boarding and in his younger years raced BMX bikes. He was loved by many and had many lasting friendships that began at a young age.

Kyle is survived by his parents, brother Raymond (Leslie) Berger; grandmother Sue Goodnick; aunts Judy Strief, Duane Forbeck, Becky Vinson, Mary Ann (Ernie) Phershy, and Theresa Pflasterer; uncles Ronald (Vicki) Goodnick, William Goodnick, Jim (Corliss) Berger, Dave (Peggy) Berger, and Paul Berger; and many cousins whom he loved.

A memorial service was April 18, at Living Waters Assembly of God in Grayslake.

