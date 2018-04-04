Krump-Rodenberg | Engagement

Mallory Renee Krump and Quinn Dennis Rodenberg of Waterloo have announced their engagement and upcoming marriage.

The bride-to-be is the daughter of Jeffrey Krump and Janet Houston of Waterloo. She is a graduate of Waterloo High School and University of West Florida with a bachelor’s degree in legal studies. She is currently enrolled in a Master of Health Administration program and will graduate in 2019, and is employed at SSM Health.

The prospective bridegroom is the son of Dennis and Nancy Rodenberg of Fults. He is a graduate of Waterloo High School and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with a Master of Science in Accountancy with a specialization in tax accounting. He is employed at Harrisonville Telephone Company.

Mallory is the granddaughter of Maxine Zucha of Waterloo and the late Frank Zucha, and the late Robert and Clara “Toots” Krump.

Quinn is the grandson of Ray and June Rodenberg of Waterloo, and the late Norman and Donna Lieb.

The couple are planning a Dec. 8, 2018, wedding.