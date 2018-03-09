Kitchen fire in Columbia
By Republic-Times
on March 12, 2018 at 10:05 am
Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS respond to a kitchen fire on Divers Street. (Andrea Saathoff photo)
The Columbia Fire Department and Columbia EMS responded shortly after 9 a.m. Monday to a fire in the kitchen of a home at 210 Divers Street.
Firefighters were on scene for just a short amount of time and used fans to help ventilate smoke from the residence.
Republic-Times
The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper for 126 years. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.