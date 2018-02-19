Kings of the Ice: Columbia wins MVCHA title

The Columbia Ice Eagles edged defending champion O’Fallon on Monday night, 7-5, to sweep the best-of-three Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Varsity 2A finals and win the league crown.

Columbia suffered just one loss the entire season in its journey to the promised land, that being on Dec. 21 to then-unbeaten rival Freeburg-Waterloo.

With a crowd of mostly O’Fallon supporters packing the stands at the McKendree Metro Rec Plex in O’Fallon, the Ice Eagles got off to a quick start in game two just like in game one on Thursday. Goals by Sean Hofstetter, Ryan Hofstetter and Hudson Miller put Columbia up 3-0 early.

But just as in game one, O’Fallon battled back to make it a 3-2 game early in the second period.

Following a Sean Hofstetter breakaway goal to make it a 4-2 Columbia lead, O’Fallon scored twice to tie it at 4-4 with five minutes remaining in the second period.

A Sean Hofstetter power play goal broke the tie with 8:42 remaining in the contest, followed by another goal from Miller. O’Fallon scored again to make it a 6-5 game with just under six minutes left, but Cam Nowak put the icing on the cake for the Ice Eagles with a goal at the five minute mark.

