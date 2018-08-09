Kids nabbed after rash of Waterloo car window shootings

Two juveniles are in custody following a Waterloo Police Department investigation of at least eight vehicles with windows shot out by BB guns sometime between late Monday night and early Tuesday morning.

The vehicles were parked outside overnight. Nothing inside the damaged vehicles appeared to have been stolen. Police also warn there might be additional damaged vehicles and more.

“Waterloo police are asking residents to check vehicles, garages,” a WPD spokesperson said. “The juveniles were shooting at cars, but if they missed, they could have hit anything.”

Damage to vehicle windows was reported in the 200 block of North Main Street; near State Bank of Waterloo’s North Market Street location; on Hamacher Street; on Washington Street; and on Adams Street.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in town around that time to contact the Waterloo Police Department at 939-3377.