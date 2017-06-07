Kidney transplant recipient overcomes

Twenty-five years ago, Cindy Rehmer of Waterloo found herself in a life-threatening situation.

“My kidneys shriveled up to the size of a peanut,” she said. “They really don’t know what happened. They think I may have had an infection and they missed it. But they don’t know for sure.”

After being put on dialysis, Rehmer became another name on a transplant waiting list.

“I felt like my dreams were over,” she said.

An average of 20 people per day die while waiting for an organ transplant. Rehmer felt this stress of waiting for a life-saving remedy, but said her support group carried her through the rough patch.

“I’m very blessed. I got lots of support from family, friends and the community,” she said. “The community means a lot to me. My mom and dad were rocks. (My mom) wouldn’t leave my side. She stayed with me until I got out of the hospital.”

Eventually, the news she had waited countless hours to hear came one fateful night.

“They called at 3:30 a.m. to say they had a possible match,” she said. “I got there and they did the blood tests … then they had me in surgery (later)…>>>

