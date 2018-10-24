Kevin F. Coyne | Obituary

Kevin F. Coyne, 66, of Waterloo, raised in Cahokia, died Oct. 18, 2018, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

He was born March 7, 1952, in St. Louis, Mo.

Kevin was an avid bowler.

He was a member of the American Postal Workers Union, American Bowling Congress and St. Louis Bowling Association. He bowled 13 perfect 300 games.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville with two Bachelor of Arts, in Political Science and History. He retired from the Fenton (Mo.) Post Office, where he worked as a customer service associate.

Kevin was a kind-hearted soul, always willing to help friends in need. A large portion of his estate will be used to establish an Endowed Scholarship to the SIUE School of Nursing in memory of his beloved mother, Emily Craddock Coyne, RN.

He is survived by his brothers Joseph Thomas (Belle) Coyne Jr. and Patrick Coyne; aunt, nephews, cousins, dear friends Debbie Wilshusen and Vickie Kowens; and his beloved collies, Cami and Parnell.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents Joseph Thomas Coyne Sr. and Emily Coyne (nee Craddock); and step-mother Dorothy Coyne.

Memorial visitation is 5-6:30 p.m. Oct. 25, at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A memorial service will follow at 6:30 p.m., at the funeral home, Rev. Dan Handschy officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Evelyn’s House Foundation for Barnes Jewish Hospital, 1000 North Mason Road, St. Louis, MO 63141.