Kenneth E. Everson Jr. | Obituary

Kenneth E. Everson Jr., 56, of Waterloo, died Jan. 21, 2017, in Waterloo.

He was born July 27, 1960, in Albany, Ga., son of the late Kenneth E. Sr. and Pauline Everson (nee Jones).

He was an engineer at Union Pacific Railroad and a U.S. Air Force veteran.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce Everson (nee Meisenbach); children Josie Everson, Josh (Kristen) Bright, Alicia (John) Patterson, and Brianna Everson (Nick Bailey); grandchildren Jacob, Garett, Aden, Emma, Jordyn, Mason, Dominik and Alizah; brother Harry (Sue Dale) Everson; mother-in-law Helen Meisenbach; sister-in-law Earlene Meisenbach; brothers-in-law Charles Meisenbach, James Meisenbach and Virgil Meisenbach; and aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Jan. 26, and 8-9:15 a.m. Jan. 27, at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Jan. 27, at St. Patrick Church, Tipton, Father John Kizhakedan officiating.

Interment will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Tipton.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to family wishes.