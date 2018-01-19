Kenneth Carl Bode | Obituary

Kenneth Carl Bode, 66, of Waterloo, Ill., born March 29, 1951 in Red Bud, Ill., died Mon., Jan. 15, 2018 at Red Bud Nursing Home in Red Bud, Ill.

Ken was a funeral director and embalmer, former owner the Wagner-Bode Funeral Home in Waterloo, Ill., a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Fourth and Third Knights of Columbus, the Odd Fellows, Illinois Funeral Directors Association, the National Funeral Directors Association, the Jaycees, St. Clement Hospital, the Monroe County Democratic Party and was a former Monroe County Coroner and a manager for Service Corporation International.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl Herman and Dorothy R., nee Campbell, Bode and his brother, William Bode.

Surviving are his sons, Timothy Keith (Laura) Bode of Waterloo, Ill. and William Kenneth Bode of CA.; his sisters, Bonnie (Brian) Lauer of St. Louis, MO., Patricia Bode of Waterloo, Ill. and Deborah (Joe) Beck of St. Louis, MO.; his brother, Harry Bode of Waterloo, Ill.; his grandchildren, Haley Mae Elizabeth Bode and Cameron James Bode, both of Waterloo, Ill.; nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Condolences may be made at www.creasonfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Visitation: Friends may call from 11a.m. – 2 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 20, 2018 at Creason Funeral Home, Waterloo, Ill.

Funeral: A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sat., Jan. 20, 2018 at the funeral home.