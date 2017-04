By Corey Saathoff on April 28, 2017 at 2:56 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School girls soccer standout Kennedy Jones.

The sophomore transfer from Ursuline Academy in St. Louis leads the Eagles in scoring with 12 goals and three assists this season, including five game-winning goals. Jones notched a hat trick in her

Eagles debut on March 13. Columbia is 11-2-1 on the season. (Alan Dooley photo)