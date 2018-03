Kennedy Jones | Athlete of the Week

By Republic-Times on March 29, 2018 at 1:37 pm

The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Columbia High School girls soccer standout Kennedy Jones.

The junior forward leads the entire St. Louis area in scoring with 16 goals and six assists through eight games for the Eagles (7-1), including two goals Saturday against Ursuline Academy and a goal and two assists Monday against Waterloo.

Jones led the Eagles in scoring last season with 22 goals and seven assists. (Sean McGowan photo)