Kelly weighs in on issues facing country

After handily defeating his primary opponent in March, Democrat Brendan Kelly is gearing up for a heated 12th Congressional District race against incumbent Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro).

Kelly sat down with the Republic-Times on Monday to weigh in on a number of issues ranging from trade to infrastructure.

In January, the Commerce Department imposed tariffs on Canadian newsprint when North Pacific Paper Co., a United States paper mill, complained that Canadian newsprint mills dominate the market and hurt its business.

Most U.S. newspapers are printed on Canadian newsprint. With the tariffs, news organizations could see their second largest expense — printing costs — increase as much as 32 percent.

The Commerce Department and International Trade Commission are investigating whether to keep the tariffs in place and will make a decision over the summer…>>>

