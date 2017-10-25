Kelly Elizabeth Gross | Obituary

Kelly Elizabeth Gross, 43, died unexpectedly Oct. 18, 2017, in Columbia, Mo., where she lived for the last 25 years.

A beloved sister and daughter, she was born on Mother’s Day, May 12, 1974, in St. Louis, the daughter of Nick and Carla Gross of Columbia.

Kelly earned two degrees from the University of Missouri, a bachelor of social work in 2013 and a master of social work in 2015. She was a member of Phi Alpha, the National Honor Society for social work students.

She worked at the Neighborhoods by Tigerplace nursing facility and valued empowering her clients and helping them find meaning and dignity. She thought of others before herself, and her kindness and giving spirit was clear to all who knew her.

Spending time with Kelly often felt like a holiday, thanks to her playful demeanor and mischievous sense of humor. Her qualities made her a wonderful parent to her two stepdaughters, whom she treasured.

Kelly suffered a debilitating stroke while on her honeymoon in January 2016. Her therapists praised her ongoing positivity and determination, and her efforts were yielding remarkable progress toward regaining her speech and the use of her right hand and leg.

As a child, she loved ballet and played clarinet in the Columbia (Illinois) High School marching band.

As an adult, she enjoyed cooking and making her own speciality pizza, watching movies, biking along the Katy trail and spending time in Rocheport.

Her international travels through the years took her to Greece and Ireland, on multiple visits to India, and most recently to Belize.

She loved dogs and her pet cat Bert, AKA Mushy Pants.

Kelly is survived by her parents; her husband, Nathan Butler, and step-daughters, Keatin and Hannah; her older brother Brian and sister-in-law, Jill, with nephew and niece Alex and niece Lauren of Kensington, Md.; and her younger brother Kevin of Dallas, Texas.

A service to celebrate Kelly’s life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Oct. 28, at Gather Together inside Chesterfield Mall.

Memorial donations may be made to the National Stroke Association or American Stroke Association.