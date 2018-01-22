Keith F. Wolter | Obituary

Keith F. Wolter, 38, of Evansville, died at 6:48 p.m., Jan. 18, 2018, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident on Route 3 near Chester.

He was born May 14, 1979, in Chester, son of the Floyd and Vernitta (nee Voss) on May 14, 1979, in Chester.

He married Leslie Kloth Sept. 22, 2007, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud; she survives.

Keith worked as a corporate parts manager for Wm. Nobbe & Co., Inc. for 20 years.

He was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Keith was a devoted husband and father. He served with the Evansville Volunteer Fire Department for 17 years. He was an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Randolph County Farm Bureau and the St. Louis Agri-Business club.

His survivors include his wife; parents; daughters Brooke and Brinley Wolter of Evansville; brother Bradley (Kimberly) Wolter of Aviston; niece Lauren Wolter; nephew Blake Wolter; mother- and father-in-law In laws Dean (Laura) Kloth of Red Bud, and Joyce Kloth (fiancé Joe Stefani) of Ellis Grove; sister-in-law Ashley Kloth (special friend Chris Cirone) of Delphi, Ind.; and grandmothers-in-law Marlene Salger of Evansville, and Joan Kloth of Walsh; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; brother-in-law Corey Kloth; and niece Morgan Wolter.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Jan. 22, and 9-11 a.m. Jan 23, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Red Bud.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Jan. 23, at the church, Rev. Mark Nebel officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

Memorials may be made to St. John’s Lutheran School, Red Bud, or Evansville Volunteer Fire Department.