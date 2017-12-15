Katie | Pet of the Week

Katie came to Helping Strays shut down and scared. Life was not fun for Katie. But she is now living in a foster home and things are changing for the better for this pretty girl!

She has warmed up to her foster family and loves to sit on the couch with them, loves being petted, and is totally potty trained. She stays in the home alone with the family dog and is totally trustworthy.

Katie likes running around the backyard and is starting to play with toys and bones. An ideal home for Katie would be a family with older kids, or no kids, who are looking for a laid back companion. Another dog in the family will help Katie’s confidence and she will have someone to hang out with.

Recently, Katie and her foster brother went exploring to the creek. She is a happy girl and doing great in her foster home but can be a little shy with new people at first.

Katie is a three-year-old lab mix.

To learn about the process of adding a new pet to your family, click here.

To fill out an adoption application on the Helping Strays website, click here.

For more information about how you can help out at Helping Strays, click here.

Helping Strays shelter is located at 4221 Hanover Road, off the west side of Route 3, between Waterloo and Columbia. Their hours are Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, form noon to 4 p.m. The shelter is closed Monday and Tuesday. The shelter can be reached at 618-939-7389.