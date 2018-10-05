Karson Huels | Athlete of the Week
By Republic-Times
on October 5, 2018 at 11:17 am
Karson Huels
The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Gibault Catholic High School soccer standout Karson Huels.
The senior midfielder leads the Hawks (10-4-3) in scoring with 12 goals and 10 assists this fall.
Last year, Huels led the state runner-up Hawks in scoring with 18 goals and 10 assists. (Alan Dooley photo)
